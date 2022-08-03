Outsmarting the tax system is getting difficult5 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 02:21 PM IST
- No system can be foolproof but tax dodgers can't continue to game it when the government means business
A record 74 lakh (7.4 million) returns were uploaded on the income tax e-filing portal on Sunday, the last date for filing returns on incomes earned in the financial year 2021-22 for a majority of taxpayers such as the salaried, professionals and small businesses. In effect, more than 12% of all income tax returns were filed on the last day, as taxpayers and tax professionals scrambled to meet the deadline and avoid a penalty for late filing. The Income Tax Act requires all taxpayers who were not required to get their accounts audited to file their returns by July 31 or pay a penalty for delayed filing.