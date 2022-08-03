Outsmarting the tax system is getting difficult

The AIS and TIS were made available on the tax filing portal from late 2021 onwards. These statements serve multiple purposes as they are very comprehensive. Taxpayers get information on almost all of their financial transactions during a year in one place. The AIS also provides information on the amount of tax deducted at source by employers, banks on interest, corporates on dividends and so on. That makes the task of computing total income and tax liability easier. There could be some discrepancy in the statement, which will need to be verified and reconciled. It is also useful information to file returns accurately to avoid disputes with the tax department, as taxpayers know what information is with the tax department and what demands could be made. That goes on to improve compliance, widen the tax net, lower instances of under-reporting of incomes and thus deepen the tax net.