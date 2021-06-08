Outsourcing strategies to excel in manufacturing

Clearly defined KPIs for payouts linked to business objectives and a robust win-win proposition incorporating risk and incentives as counterweights for partners can ensure alignment and de-risk delivery. Cultural alignment and change management are crucial for business continuity. Businesses and partners need to find the right balance in their ways of working: Visible sponsorship by senior leaders through rigorous up-front engagement and clear communication would pave the path to organization-wide buy-in. Partner agreements also need to account for variability in volume and other exceptions, leading to a total cost view rather than a singular focus on base price negotiations. Additionally, firms need to dedicate resources for technology-based upgrades of the vendor pool and employee upskilling.