The Oval Office showdown left Putin holding a trump card in the Ukraine War
Summary
- Russia’s glee over how Trump and Vance treated Ukraine’s Zelensky is valid. Moscow is now in a strong position to shape Europe’s future. Trump must realize that his zest for quick deals can be exploited by geo-strategic players.
US President Donald Trump and his vice-president, J.D. Vance, are spinning Friday’s Oval Office clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a show of American strength towards an ungrateful supplicant. However, their joint dressing down of Zelensky will go down in history and live in infamy as a shameful moment of American betrayal.