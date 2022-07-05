Pret A Manger’s entry may end Starbucks’ uncontested run in India

The only exception that has made serious strides in growing customer following, along with business impact, is the American coffee giant and late-comer to the market, Starbucks. It’s not just the overseas chains that have struggled to build scale in India. Cafe Coffee Day, arguably India's answer to Starbucks, grew its footprint hobbled by two types of challenges: maintaining standards of quality and keeping its balance sheet in the black. The other homegrown cafes like Bru, which was spun out of Hindustan Unilever, started optimistically but faltered and closed down in just five years. The smaller ones like the Kitchen Garden and Blue Tokai are not as ubiquitous as Starbucks yet.

