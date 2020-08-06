The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) statement of 6 August 2020 was the first held on schedule this fiscal year. The previous MPC statements due in April and June were advanced to 27 March and 22 May respectively, with an off-cycle announcement on 17 April. The pre-announced intervals between MPC deliberations, as envisioned in Clause 45ZI of the amended Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, have had to be hurriedly scrambled. It was as if the stately dances of European courts had suddenly been replaced by the rough and tumble of a modern zumba dance.

Fortunately, the amended Act foresaw the need for departures from the announced time-table. In all other respects, the task given to the MPC is painfully rigid in terms of its target inflation band, and the single-instrument focus on the repo rate. The absurdity of the MPC being seen as having failed if the 6% upper inflation tolerance level is crossed for three consecutive quarters can already be seen in the latest consumer price index (CPI) print for June, at 6.1%. This all-item average was exceeded by the food price index in both May and June, and the rural index was higher than the urban index for both food and non-food. These reflect supply disruptions, especially in perishable foods, and do not pick up the zero-priced grain given away to three-fourths of rural households.

In the event, the decision of the MPC to stay with the repo rate of 4% was wise. The lending rate on fresh rupee loans is reported to have fallen by an impressive 91 basis points in response to the repo rate reduction of 115 basis points since March 2020. This has reduced, but by no means eliminated, the transmission deficit starting from February 2019.

One of the factors hobbling transmission is that bank deposit rates cannot be lowered further without threatening the deposit base of banks. Such deposit rate reductions as have happened so far have fuelled a flight to gold. Most importantly, a further reduction in bank deposit rates would serve to compress aggregate demand (the income effect will outweigh the substitution effect). That is emphatically what we do not want at this juncture.

The development and regulatory changes announced with the monetary policy are numerous and commendable. One-time restructuring of loans will now be permissible under the prudential regulations of 7 June 2019 even without ownership changes, while still classifying the loan as standard. This forbearance is heavily hedged so as to prevent misuse. However, the outsourcing of sectoral parameters to an expert committee could pose avoidable delays, unless the decisions of this committee are available on tap. Personal loans have also been granted regulatory forbearance, with discretionary latitude vested with the boards of the lending banks. The earlier restructuring provision for loans to medium and small industry (MSMEs) stands extended upto end-March 2021. Especially welcome was the boost to bond markets delivered by harmonizing the risk capital charge on debt instruments held by banks, whether or not through mutual funds.

The central bank has done much of the heavy lifting so far to keep up the flow of credit to fuel growth, while at the same time securing banking sector stability. But it is now time for the government at the Centre to assume more of the burden, which will critically be a function of how well the Centre manages to repair its adversarial relationship with states. Mini state lockdowns have severely disrupted supply chains, and the Centre must not imagine it can do without the wholesale and willing co-operation of states. The emergency health response package of ₹0.15 trillion announced on 26 March had only a small fund transfer component to states, and any assistance in kind in the form of testing kits was woefully inadequate. The front-loading of various statutory dues (tax shares by budget estimates rather than by actuals, deficit grants, disaster relief), and enhancement by RBI of overdraft limits on state accounts are all tide-over measures.

Of the borrowing limit enhancement for states by 2 % of state domestic product for the current year, only 0.5% is unfettered. That could amount to ₹1 trillion, if the denominator is projected rather than actual state domestic product. The rest is conditional on reform promises and achieved outcomes. Even the ability to construct such a plan of action is limited at best to three or four states.

What is needed is the transfer of an immediate unconditional ₹1 trillion to states, distributed in accordance with the country’s disaster relief formula (since many states are also facing traditional disasters like floods), which will enable them to take more energetic steps towards testing and contact tracing, instead of passive responses like re-imposing lockdowns. Another ₹1 trillion to states, not on any distribution formula, but for shovel-ready projects to add to health infrastructure, will also have employment and demand boosting properties.

These financial provisions will also reduce the grievance of states on goods and services tax compensation, where the Centre is not at fault. The error there was that the original guarantee was wrongly configured as a revenue increase, rather than, as it should have been, a tax buoyancy guarantee.

Indira Rajaraman is an economist.

