Opinion | Over to the Centre now that our central bank’s done what it could

The central bank has done much of the heavy lifting so far to keep up the flow of credit to fuel growth, while at the same time securing banking sector stability. But it is now time for the government at the Centre to assume more of the burden, which will critically be a function of how well the Centre manages to repair its adversarial relationship with states. Mini state lockdowns have severely disrupted supply chains, and the Centre must not imagine it can do without the wholesale and willing co-operation of states. The emergency health response package of ₹0.15 trillion announced on 26 March had only a small fund transfer component to states, and any assistance in kind in the form of testing kits was woefully inadequate. The front-loading of various statutory dues (tax shares by budget estimates rather than by actuals, deficit grants, disaster relief), and enhancement by RBI of overdraft limits on state accounts are all tide-over measures.