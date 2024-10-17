Let’s not underestimate the risk of over-financialization
Summary
- India’s swelling base of investors, IPO exuberance and soaring market capitalization as a ratio of GDP all suggest over-financialization that may result in financial instability. Rein in over-extended markets without letting the real economy take a blow.
India’s financial sector has grown rapidly in recent years. According to a ministry of finance press release dated 22 July, India’s market-capitalization-to-GDP ratio ranks fifth globally and primary markets facilitated capital formation of ₹10.9 trillion in 2023-24, up from ₹9.3 trillion in 2022-23.