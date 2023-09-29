Opinion
CSR funds can breathe new life into Indian tourism
Summary
- Due to insufficient prioritisation, we have been unable to leverage our heritage sites and transform them into global attractions. ASI's Adopt a Heritage 2.0 programme could change that
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) recently launched version 2 of its “Adopt a Heritage" programme. The aim is to enable CSR investments in heritage conservation and leverage these sites for tourism development.
