Relief for overtaxed beverages would spell economic gains for India
Summary
- Beverages in India bear an excessive tax burden in global comparison. Easing it would push informal players back, boost the business prospects of legitimate beverage companies and also work in favour of consumers.
India’s taxation framework for non-alcoholic beverages stands out as one of the most onerous in the world. With the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) in 2017, the central government intended to simplify multiple indirect taxes and foster a uniform market.