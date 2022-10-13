Overtaxing online gaming will favour grey operators

How did we get here? A large part of it has to do with confusion around the current tax law. Some in the government argue that under current law, games of skill are required to pay GST on the entire entry-fee pool instead of just their commission or GGR. This is a gross misreading of the law, which states that the total pool is taxable only if the underlying activity is deemed to be “betting and gambling". Supreme Court and high court judgements have time and again established that games of skill do not constitute gambling. Recent high court judgements from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have gone further and ruled that online games of skill are no different from games of skill played offline. They have further ruled that states do not have the right to regulate online games of skill under their powers to regulate “betting and gambling" under entry 34 of the Constitution, because such games enjoy constitutional protection.