Overuse has deprived the word ‘great’ of its greatness

Towards the end of 2021, sundry thinkers, futurists and influencers told us we were in the ‘Great Resignation’ epoch. People were quitting their corporate jobs en-masse. It was true. The isolation and losses of the pandemic had made many people re-evaluate their lives and careers. Purpose and better living had become their priorities. A job market where demand outstripped supply catalysed the search for greener pastures. Attrition levels are still higher than ever for many organizations and industries. However, anything that is proclaimed ‘great’ suggests that it’s highly exceptional. Was it so? We ignore the fact that many organizations have had a ‘tick the box’ approach to employee well-being and engagement for a long time. This makes a big difference, especially to millennials and Gen-Z employees. We also ignore the reality that, whereas ‘purpose’ has been spoken about freely as a mantra, when push comes to shove, profit has often trumped purpose. The pandemic and calls for a return to the physical workplace have only accelerated something that was already building up.