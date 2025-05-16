Employers of the world unite: Time to safeguard brains
SummaryA South Korean study has shown a likely link between long work hours and brain changes. The finding needs deeper studies, but should still nudge businesses to collectively enforce safety limits. The stakes may be higher than they seem.
Even if unevenly, Karl Marx stays in popular memory for his 1848 clarion call asking workers of the world to unite as they had nothing to lose but their chains. Unevenly because we have come a long way since the days of chimney sweeps in Europe. Or have we? Uneven workloads persist.