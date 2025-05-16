Employers of the world unite: Time to safeguard brains

Today, trade unions have mostly withered, Marx’s economic ideas have failed and market forces play a key role in the expansion of our economy. India Inc must never unite in pursuit of profit, as the implied lack of rivalry would serve markets badly, but on the issue of overworked workers, it well could. If India Inc’s work debate tilts in favour of people’s health, as this new study suggests it should, business self-interest could spell better self-regulation of work hours. It might be a good time for employers to unite, but to safeguard brains.