India’s problem of overwork and what the youth must do to stay in demand
Vidya Mahambare 4 min read 04 Oct 2024, 12:30 PM IST
- Those who work on acquiring the three As of Articulation, Ability to foresee trend shifts and Adaptability will be able to negotiate the changing landscape of work amid the advent of AI that is making a human role for low-level work redundant in virtually every field.
Why are skilled employees of Indian companies overworked? Overworking means working or being forced to work long hours beyond the contractual hours without much time to rest. Eventually, this can lead to exhaustion and burnout.
