Oxfam inequality reports should not be taken seriously

The latter half of the 20th century has seen more people emerge, across the world, from the wretchedness of sub-human existence in which poverty has imprisoned people across millennia, than in any previous period in human history. People who get an education, eat well enough, do not have their nutrition sucked out by intestinal parasites and have access to healthcare, can deploy their human creativity and live fuller lives, materially and aesthetically. A larger proportion of high school graduates today go to college than in the past. That lays the ground for ever more prosperity and refinement. It is not Oxfam’s job to take into account such broad progress; its sole focus is poverty and want and inequality. The point is to not get co-opted into the Oxfam worldview.