Oxfam inequality reports should not be taken seriously

The Oxfam kind of inequality report is useful for sensitizing people, who are cocooned in a world of material comfort in their immediate physical surroundings. However, beyond that, its recommendations on how to reduce inequality deserve to be dismissed
If one morning I walked on top of the water across the Potomac River, the headline that afternoon would read, “President Can’t Swim", President Lyndon Johnson is supposed to have said. President Johnson’s complaint was about the media’s penchant to ferret out a negative side even to miraculously positive developments, and highlight that in reports. The trouble with Oxfam’s inequality report goes beyond a predilection for the negative: it tends to obliterate positive developments altogether from its narrative.
The Oxfam kind of inequality report is useful for sensitizing people, who are cocooned in a world of material comfort in their immediate physical surroundings and entrenched even further in a world of plenty by their patterns of cultural consumption, to the reality of avoidable deprivation and gross inequality in the world. Beyond that, its recommendations on how to reduce inequality deserve to be dismissed with the indulgent firmness one normally reserves for the cranky old relative who never loses a chance to urge you that the only route to happiness goes through waking up at 4 in the morning, bathing in cold water and performing puja and meditation.
The latter half of the 20th century has seen more people emerge, across the world, from the wretchedness of sub-human existence in which poverty has imprisoned people across millennia, than in any previous period in human history. People who get an education, eat well enough, do not have their nutrition sucked out by intestinal parasites and have access to healthcare, can deploy their human creativity and live fuller lives, materially and aesthetically. A larger proportion of high school graduates today go to college than in the past. That lays the ground for ever more prosperity and refinement. It is not Oxfam’s job to take into account such broad progress; its sole focus is poverty and want and inequality. The point is to not get co-opted into the Oxfam worldview.
Yes, the pandemic has worsened global poverty, pushed back into poverty millions who had climbed out but not climbed out of reach. The pandemic has also seen governments around the world expand welfare spending to unprecedented levels. Small-government ideologues have been plumping for quantitative easing and welfare cheques. Governments respond to the political economy that shapes their citizens’ preferences, and have adopted redistributive policies without the help of advice from global charities.
Oxfam is spot-on to endorse policies that remove impediments to popular participation in global production, whether race or gender-based discrimination. But it ignores the history of how nations have grown rich, when it urges taxation of wealth and redistribution as the primary means of reducing inequality.
Sure, a country like India needs to raise its tax revenues as a proportion of GDP, from its current pathetic level of 17% of GDP, which is about half the OECD average. We have implemented the Goods and Services Tax, which generates audit trails of multiple kinds, following up which and analysing the data they generate constitute the way to raise tax collection efficiency for both direct and indirect taxes. Tax leakages need to be plugged.
Large companies do business on a global scale, but taxation is done country-wise, giving rise to much scope for tax planning and tax avoidance. A global tax deal has been agreed to only recently, that would end what the rich country club OECD had dubbed base erosion and profit shifting, reduce the scope for tax avoidance. This is to be achieved by forcing every country, including tax havens, to have a minimum rate of tax and by empowering every jurisdiction to levy some tax on giant corporations that are able to carry on business in jurisdictions without a taxable establishment in that jurisdiction.
Creating new wealth through production processes that have broad popular participation is the way to end deprivation, not so much removing incentives to wealth creation through excessive taxation of wealth and income.
Trouble is, media coverage of Oxfam reports tends to be over-simplistic and hyperbolic, which distorts the political narrative around poverty and inequality, and, many would argue, trigger poor policy choices that do little for addressing the root causes of deprivation. Over the years, the flaws with Oxfam’s methodology for estimating inequality have been pointed out by serious inequality researchers: It excludes liabilities and incomes from assets to arrive at its estimates. This is problematic. Loans for education are liabilities today but will have payoffs subsequently. Similarly, Oxfam doesn’t treat loans taken for buying homes as investments, which distorts its assessment of inequality.
