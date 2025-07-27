Manu Joseph: Why drugs that eat our hunger won’t cause a revolution
‘Miracle’ drugs used for weight-loss like Semaglutide and Tirzepatide—better known by their brand names Ozempic and Mounjaro—are unlikely to stop people from eating. Not because they don't work, but because most of us eat for entertainment and not to satisfy hunger.
Two drugs are generating the sort of cultural excitement that only Viagra once did. Like Viagra, their effects are visible, and often not attributed to the medicine. Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, known by their brand names Ozempic and Mounjaro, were designed to treat diabetes. But as often happens with iconic drugs, their fame lies in what they do on the side. They reduce appetite. So, people eat less and lose weight.