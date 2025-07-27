Manu Joseph: Why drugs that eat our hunger won’t cause a revolution

Semaglutide and Tirzepatide cannot address the underlying reasons why people eat and overeat. Imagine a pill that makes you want to watch less TV. Let us assume it works. What is the alternative to not wasting time on boring entertainment, an oxymoron that is the reality of the times? Actually, there is something that makes you want to watch less TV, and that’s TV itself. Yet, people have nothing better to do. It is the same with food. Without food, life is so dreary to most people that they will eat even if they don’t feel like eating. This is something they already do, anyway.