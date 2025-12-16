It is welcome that the Delhi high court has rejected Novo Nordisk’s effort to extend its patent on specific formulations of the blockbuster drug semaglutide, sold as Ozempic to treat diabetes and as Wegovy for obesity.
We must stay vigilant on false patent extensions and the non-clinical use of weight-loss drugs
SummaryThe Indian judiciary did well not to let Novo Nordisk extend its exclusive right to sell semaglutide, marketed as Ozempic and Wegovy. We need cheap generics in as many treatment categories as possible. But we must also curb the misuse of weight-loss drugs to slim down without medical advice.
