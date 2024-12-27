P. Chidambaram on Manmohan Singh: One journey ends, another continues

Sometimes I think Dr. Manmohan Singh had many lives. Scant details are available about his early life and education. All we know is that it was tough, dependent on the benevolence of relatives and scholarships, spartan when he studied in Cambridge and Oxford and, later in life, like a middle-class family's in sarkari Delhi. Dr. Singh started as an Economic Adviser to the government and dutifully carried out the policies of the government of the day. Apart from the fact that he was an excellent student, and he read extensively, there is not anything remarkable about the early years of his journey.