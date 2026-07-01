Packaged food marketers find clever ways to get around Indian rules—it’s time to close regulatory gaps

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) recent notices to food companies over the use of terms such as “healthy,” “natural,” “organic,” “heart-friendly” and “zero maida” have re-ignited an important debate about packaged food marketing. The FSSAI’s action is timely.
As consumers become more health conscious, words associated with wellness, purity and nutrition have acquired enormous commercial value. Often, they influence purchase decisions more than the information on ingredients and nutrition printed on the pack.
But the issue is larger than a few food-product labels or advertisements.
India’s food regulations have evolved significantly over the past decade. While the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006 prohibited misleading advertisements and misbranding, the regulation of nutritional and health claims had lagged. This changed with the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations of 2018, which took effect in July 2019.