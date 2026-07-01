Packaged food marketers find clever ways to get around Indian rules—it’s time to close regulatory gaps

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) recent notices to food companies over the use of terms such as “healthy,” “natural,” “organic,” “heart-friendly” and “zero maida” have re-ignited an important debate about packaged food marketing. The FSSAI’s action is timely.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) recent notices to food companies over the use of terms such as “healthy,” “natural,” “organic,” “heart-friendly” and “zero maida” have re-ignited an important debate about packaged food marketing. The FSSAI’s action is timely.
As consumers become more health conscious, words associated with wellness, purity and nutrition have acquired enormous commercial value. Often, they influence purchase decisions more than the information on ingredients and nutrition printed on the pack.
As consumers become more health conscious, words associated with wellness, purity and nutrition have acquired enormous commercial value. Often, they influence purchase decisions more than the information on ingredients and nutrition printed on the pack.
But the issue is larger than a few food-product labels or advertisements.
India’s food regulations have evolved significantly over the past decade. While the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006 prohibited misleading advertisements and misbranding, the regulation of nutritional and health claims had lagged. This changed with the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations of 2018, which took effect in July 2019.
For the first time, India had a comprehensive framework governing nutrition and health claims and requiring packaged food businesses to substantiate them.
The regulations represented an important shift. Food product regulation was no longer concerned only with what was inside the package. It also recognized the influence of the information presented on it.
Yet, an important question remains. If a product cannot legally claim to be ‘healthy,’ can a company—hypothetically speaking—call itself, say, Healthy Foods Pvt Ltd? Similarly, if a manufacturer cannot substantiate an ‘organic’ claim on its package, should it be allowed to register the same word as a trademark or incorporate it in its corporate identity?
For most consumers, the distinction is meaningless. Whether the message appears as a claim, a trademark or a company name, the impression created is often exactly the same.
Indian regulations of advertising and claims recognize that trademarks and brand names can influence consumer perception. However, food claims, trademarks and company names continue to be governed under different regulatory frameworks. The result is the possibility of inconsistent outcomes. A claim that would attract scrutiny on a label may still find expression through a trademark or corporate identity.
The next stage of reform should, therefore, focus on regulatory alignment. The FSSAI, trademark registry and the ministry of corporate affairs should work towards a common approach for terms such as ‘healthy,’ ‘natural,’ ‘organic,’ ‘heart’ and ‘immunity’ that imply nutritional, health or quality benefits.
This need not be a punitive exercise. Many trademarks and company names were registered before India’s food claims framework was fully developed. Existing businesses could be given a reasonable transition period. Over time, such companies could be nudged, not forced, towards rebranding.
Meanwhile, the regulator of food safety and standards could require that the company name not dominate the package over the actual product description, and insist that such packaging is accompanied by a clear and equally prominent disclaimer: “This is a trademark or company name, not a certified claim.”
As mentioned, the objective of this exercise should not be to penalize legacy businesses but to reduce consumer confusion and improve regulatory clarity going forward.
Penalties, however, are an issue as well. Under Section 53 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, misleading advertisements attract a maximum penalty of ₹10 lakh. While this may be significant for a small business, it is unlikely to deter a large company running campaigns worth several crores of rupees.
Misleading claims are ultimately economic offences. If the gains from a violation exceed the likely penalty, enforcement risks becoming just another cost of doing business. The deterrent effect weakens precisely where it is needed most.
Many regulatory systems now link penalties to turnover, revenue or an economic benefit derived from a violation. Food regulation should consider a similar approach.
The goal is not harsher punishment but proportionate deterrence. Penalties should remove the economic incentive to mislead consumers.
The FSSAI’s recent notices are important not only because of the products involved. They highlight the next challenge in the evolution of food regulation. As regulators tighten the rules on claims, businesses will inevitably look for alternative ways to convey the same message.
A claim that cannot be made on a label should not become acceptable merely because it appears as a trademark, brand identity or company name. Consumers deserve information they can trust. Businesses deserve clear and predictable rules. Both objectives are best served when regulation addresses not only a claim, but every pathway through which that claim reaches the consumer.
The author is former CEO, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and founder-CEO, Food Future Foundation.