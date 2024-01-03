Packaging is not the only plastic problem the global fashion retailers face
Summary
- In a world where more than half of all clothes are made of polyester, the disposable plastics we wear are a bigger problem than the polythene bags they’re delivered in.
Until the rise of online retail, you might have been forgiven for thinking that all apparel was shipped in burlap sacks. Today, garment spending can be made sustainable by using re-usable wooden hangers, paper shopping bags and recycled fibres. The only glimpse of plastic in many fashion stores is the electronic equipment at the checkout.