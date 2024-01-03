Packaging is not the only plastic problem the global fashion retailers face

Polybags are popular because they stop all those emissions going to waste when moisture or dirt spoils clothing en route to the consumer. Patagonia, another climate-focused retailer, decided to keep using polybags in 2014 after an internal study found 30% of items that weren’t bagged became damaged to the point they were un-sellable. Inditex itself isn’t planning to eliminate plastics—instead, it’s promising to reuse and recycle all its bags. The Zara owner isn’t the best-placed to cast the first stone. The biggest contributor to fashion’s rising carbon footprint is that we’re buying more clothes more frequently. Until the recent debut of online giants Shein and Temu, there was no company on the planet that had done more to advance that trend than Inditex itself.