Opinion
Pahalgam attack: Retaliation is easy, but restraint serves India’s long-term interests
Summary
- Only when Pakistan finds an alternative to the notion of an India intent on its destruction as the foundation for its own self-definition can it begin to rebuild itself as a normal nation and move away from being a source of malice and conflict targeting India
The terrorists who killed 26 innocent tourists in Pahalgam hoped to destabilise and reverse the return to normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of successful elections and movement towards the restoration of statehood for the territory.
