Pak PM Sharif’s talks offer: What are India’s choices?

For one, there is the current economic crisis – Pakistan is practically bankrupt – and even its ‘all-weather friend’ China has been extremely reluctant to chip in. Instead, Beijing’s ambassador in Islamabad has taken to regurgitating figures about his country’s support to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor – just over $25 billion in direct investment, $2.12 billion in taxes and 192,000 jobs. The Pakistanis have not been exactly appreciative – much of the money never enter Pakistan and that number of jobs for a country of 200 million plus was certainly not the figure its politicians had in mind. The Chinese in turn have frequently pulled up the Pakistani establishment for being unable to prevent the killings of Chinese workers in Pakistan by militants of all hues across the country.