Pakistan is slipping further away from democracy—It will regret letting its army rule it
Pakistan hasn’t seen tanks on the streets or a dramatic coup—but power has clearly shifted. A constitutional change granting army chief Asim Munir sweeping authority signals a takeover enabled by civilian leaders themselves. Is there any hope for democracy?
It’s usually easy to know when a country has fallen to military dictatorship. Tanks on the streets, uniforms in gilded palaces, the political class interned en masse. Sometimes, however, the takeover is more subtle, more insidious. That is what has befallen Pakistan over the past few years, culminating in a constitutional amendment last week that gave its army chief, Asim Munir, additional powers and lifelong immunity from prosecution.