David Fickling: What flood-hit Pakistan could learn from Bangladesh
Mass empowerment can deliver disaster resilience and a stronger economy. Bangladesh’s secret has been the dramatic rise in the role played by women in both. Pakistan must learn from the country that was once its eastern province.
What do you do when you find yourself abandoned in your hour of greatest need? That’s the question many in Pakistan will be asking as a second flood disaster in three years looms. Monsoon rainfall in Punjab has already affected 2 million people and killed at least 880. About 60% of Punjab’s rice crop and 30% of its sugarcane is lost.