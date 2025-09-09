David Fickling: What flood-hit Pakistan could learn from Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s long road from that war-torn moment to its present status, as an independent country about 50% richer than Pakistan itself, is a testament to what change from below can accomplish. Despite its own deep vulnerability to natural disasters, the country has suffered fewer flood deaths in the past 25 years than Pakistan has experienced since 2020. That has largely been achieved without the sort of large-scale infrastructure that the likes of China and Japan have used to bulletproof themselves against catastrophes, and that Pakistan has neither the funding nor the project pipeline to build.