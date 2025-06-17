Pakistan’s economy must escape the clutches of its armed forces
The country spends too much on its military and too little on socio-economic needs. It must abandon its anti-India doctrine for any chance of economic success.
We’ll eat grass but will get our own bomb." This vow made by Pakistani prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto wasn’t just rhetoric; it became his nation’s strategy. Five decades later, Pakistan spends skewed sums on its armed forces, while its formal economy stagnates at a low proportion of its GDP. With a burgeoning defence budget, its anti-India doctrine is self-defeating.