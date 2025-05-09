Mint Quick Edit | Post-Sindoor: Another wake-up call for Pakistan
SummaryIn a probable fit of misplaced bravado, Pakistan tried to attack military targets in India, but was not just thwarted, it faced further Indian heat. Can Pakistani delusions survive contact with reality?
A misplaced sense of bravado might be getting the better of Pakistan. Late on Wednesday night and early on Thursday, it tried to attack Indian military facilities in 15 cities. These were thwarted by India’s air defence systems, which shot down missiles and drones from across the border. Islamabad’s escalation provoked retaliatory action by Indian forces, which went after Pakistan’s air defence systems, including in Lahore.