Pakistan is teetering on the verge of bankruptcy
- To avert balance of payments crisis and avoid defaults on repayment of foreign debt, Islamabad is trying to borrow more from friendly countries.
India was on the brink of bankruptcy in 1991. We averted default and used the crisis to change the India growth story completely, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which had bailed us out at that time, tells every crisis-stricken country at its door for help, cap in hand.