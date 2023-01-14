Pakistan is teetering on the verge of bankruptcy

The risk of default is serious. International lenders are reluctant to help, as is sugar daddy US, but for how long is difficult to say, given the dependence on Pakistan for managing the situation in Afghanistan. The UAE has already agreed to lend Islamabad $1 billion and roll over an existing $2 billion loan. Help will also come from Saudi Arabia where Pakistan’s armed forces help protect the holy mosque in Mecca. Assistance can also be expected from China, which can count on only one ally in the world, Pakistan.