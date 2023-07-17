Opinion
Pakistan performs a fine balancing act, again
Summary
- If reports that Pakistan has been supplying weapons supplies to Ukraine while hobnobbing with Russia are true, it represents another instance of the country’s famed ability to balance the demands of key global players while extracting concessions and resources from each
Several media reports of late have said that Pakistan has been supplying weapons to Ukraine for that country’s resistance against the Russian invasion. Most such reports seem to originate from the Indian media but there is the occasional non-Indian source that goes into some detail about such transfers.
