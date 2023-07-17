Pakistan performs a fine balancing act, again

Pakistan famously played midwife as the US and communist China secretly engaged in talks to establish official ties. And for decades, the country manoeuvred adroitly to benefit from economic and military aid from both countries during the Cold War and for most of this century, despite increasing Sino-US tensions. Even though Pakistan has long seemed destined for the doghouse, given its duplicity in the war on terror, this has not quite happened despite America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Pakistan’s weapons support for Ukraine – likely carried out in coordination with the Americans – will further reduce the chances of it becoming a pariah.