Pakistan shouldn’t play China’s regional game

As with bowling in cricket, overcast skies have played a role. During the Cold War, and for many hot wars thereafter, Pakistan was a ‘frontline’ ally of the US, even as it forged “all-weather" relations with China and got closer to Russia once India-US ties began to strengthen. Armed by the US, Pakistan’s army based in Rawalpindi had a big say in all of this. But then a swing factor came into play, the makings of which can be traced to its 1992 World Cup victory under Imran Khan as the captain of its cricket team. Not only was he a famous exponent of ‘reverse swing’ as a bowler, his popularity helped him become the country’s top elected leader a few years after he joined politics. Under Khan, Islamabad swung away from the West, first by way of rhetoric and then in ways that might have alarmed Rawalpindi. The extent to which it went East was not clear, since the country had long supped with China, but the world noticed that Khan was in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin when Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year. This was in February, only a few days after Moscow and Beijing declared a “no limits" relationship, and shortly before Khan lost the confidence of his National Assembly (and his power with it). Khan was rallying supporters and raging against the army’s role in politics when he was shot at. Whether or not his agitation amounts to anything, Pakistan is clearly back in US favour under PM Sharif, as signalled by a recent upgrade of its weaponry and reprieve on terror finance.