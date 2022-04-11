Pakistan’s cornered democracy

The old adage, ‘it’s the economy stupid’ was another key factor behind discontent. Reeling from a slump characterized by inflation, low growth and unemployment, Khan reverted to familiar tropes blaming outsiders but unable to articulate a coherent economic plan. Posing as a supplicant before the IMF dented national pride. The recent pivot towards a more studied foreign policy neutrality was fascinating, as was the more open admiration of India’s approach but by then Khan lacked the political goodwill to make it count. Instead, visiting Putin just as Russia was about to mount its incursion into Ukraine felt leaden-footed. The final straw—as is the case for Pakistani politicians—came with a breakdown of relations with the army. The aphorism goes that in most countries, the state has an army; in Pakistan, the army has a state. So, when General Bajwa allegedly fell-out with Khan, the game was up.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}