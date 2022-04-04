Pakistan’s future needs to overshadow its past

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Intrigue tends to hang over Islamabad like smog does over Delhi, though with far less predictability. This time, the air is thick with global geopolitics. Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, the day Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had a one-on-one talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Sunday, Khan escaped ejection from office. Instead, he asked for his country’s National Assembly (NA) to be dissolved so that fresh polls could be held. The validity of this political ‘googly’ may now be put to scrutiny by its apex court. Since the NA had already resolved to hold a vote on Khan’s leadership after he lost some ally support (and within his own party), it is unclear if its deputy speaker (in charge) had the right to thwart a no-confidence motion, let alone dissolve the House before a vote was held. Citing an article of Pakistan’s constitution that demands loyalty to the state, the chair sought to justify it on the basis of an alleged “foreign conspiracy" to oust the Khan government. As prior utterances of the ex-cricketer had made clear, his needle of suspicion pointed at the US, which in his telling was displeased with Islamabad’s pursuit of an “independent foreign policy" like India’s. No matter how all this plays out, Indian interests would require us to focus on forces that can queer the pitch right now even as we keep our eyes set on long-haul aims. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pitch conditions in Islamabad are typically set in Rawalpindi, where Pakistan's army is based. This was why a clock may have begun ticking on Khan's days in office after his recent run-in with the military establishment over who the country's next chief spymaster would be. The 2018 electoral outcome that put Khan in power was widely seen as sponsored by an army rarely seen to take civilian disloyalty lightly, at least not on 'strategic' matters. This also lends credence to US denials of any role in this crisis. The Pakistani economy has done poorly under Khan, while his blatant playing to Islamist galleries has stymied badly-needed reforms in various fields. To the extent that its stagnancy is home-made, so might Khan's troubles be—even in what can only be called a flawed democracy. Yet, Pakistan is a nuclear-armed state that was tilting away from Washington towards Beijing when Cold War II reached a flashpoint in Europe; which way it goes would therefore matter to either side.

New Delhi should watch Rawalpindi, which has made peace noises over Kashmir, for any sign of a ‘rebalance’ back to the West that could enhance America’s sway, open up more space for diplomacy and perhaps stall the possibility of a three-way alignment across the Eurasian landmass. If Moscow’s brazen attempt to bully Kyiv has actually rallied Western countries in defence of democracy from an onslaught by brute authority, as claimed, then any calculus of eventual victory must take into account the brighter chances of a side that can count on free minds among diverse multitudes. After all, while the West clearly has an assimilative agenda of its own, it does not have detention camps to force-feed people an ideology, as Beijing does. All considered, America’s respect for individual liberty could yet keep it ahead of China as this century rolls on. This analysis of win likelihoods should inform India’s long-term game, too. As for our prickly neighbour, we may find our interests served better by its offensive capacity kept under civilian control. Its domestic politics, of course, would have to evolve in favour of an economic future that overshadows its India-inflected past. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

