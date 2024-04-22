Palestinian puzzle: Could low-stakes compassion be dangerous?
Summary
- It’s a hard question to answer but Hamas’s human shield tactics in Gaza force us to confront it.
Hamas has the most sophisticated defence system. It uses Palestinian civilians as a shield. David Brooks, in his column in the New York Times, wrote, “Hamas’s goal is to maximize the number of Palestinians who die… Hamas’s survival depends on support in the court of international opinion." This was always the strategy of Hamas. If terrorists have powerful uses for our compassion, then the question arises whether it is dangerous to have the sort of compassion they want.