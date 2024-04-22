Palestinian puzzle: Could low-stakes compassion be dangerous?

Fast-forming global compassion for far-away issues is new to human nature. The history of how the world has felt sorry for Palestine is brief. The point I began to witness this history was in the mid-80s, as an average Indian boy. Israel appeared to be a valiant small nation surrounded by dangerous foes. And a man called Yasser Arafat was somehow one of the most recognizable men in the world. But it was hard to figure out why they were fighting. In the 80s, if you did not understand something, you had to read a whole book. Actually, even today that is the only way, but there are illusory options like “10 things you should know about Palestine" and so on. Outside the Levant, very few knew much about the Palestine conflict.