Palestinian statehood: Speed up its realization
Summary
- At a time of heightened tension with Iran and all the insecurity that comes with it, it has never been more important for Israel to defuse the anger of Palestinians living in territories under its occupation.
It is time for Israel to recognize the force of the rapidly growing international movement to recognize Palestinian statehood, not as the final outcome of a political settlement, but as a path to achieving it. Were Israel to get serious again about pursuing a two-state solution, it would not be rewarding Hamas, but benefiting itself.