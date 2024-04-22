Palestinian statehood: Speed up its realization

To understand the roots of 7 October is not to justify the slaughter of innocents, then or ever. Israel was undoubtedly entitled to respond with all the force that international law allows. But for Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s government—and those who blindly support it—to remain in denial about those roots, and to offer no political way forward, is simply to invite more of the same. This is especially true now that so many ordinary decent Palestinians have been displaced, traumatized and angered by the disproportionate savagery of the Israeli response.