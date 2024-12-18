Palm oil needs an image overhaul: It’ll be good for India
Summary
- It isn’t causing much deforestation and is better for our health than made out to be. Negative perceptions need to be fought, as its high yield per acre makes it affordable enough for mass consumption.
Brands are omnipresent in our lives, from our kitchen shelves and closets to the gadgets held in our hands and what’s sitting in our garages. Consciously, and even at a subconscious level, we tend to imbue the brands we use with certain qualities, such as trustworthiness, product quality or simply an aura of exclusivity that puts us in an elite club. Branding plays a key role in shaping our perceptions and how we navigate our modern lifestyles.