PAN 2.0 sounds good but will it end fraud through impersonation?
Summary
- It’s welcome that income tax authorities are simplifying processes for holders of permanent account numbers. The tech overhaul involves unifying tax platforms, but it should also ensure checks are placed to minimize PAN-theft fraud. Ease of use is fine, but also address the unease of misuse.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs earlier this week approved a plan of India’s Income Tax Department to roll out its PAN 2.0 project. This aims to streamline all services related to our Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) and simplify website access for individuals and companies.