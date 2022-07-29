PAN requirement for non-residents doing business in India: an intricate puzzle

All statutory income tax forms and returns are electronically furnished on the IT e-filing portal. The creation of a taxpayer’s profile/account on an e-filing portal requires the taxpayer’s PAN. This could mean that non-residents will have to register on the website get Form 10F, thereby inadvertently getting a PAN in India. By and large, it is seen that non-residents availing of tax treaty benefits fail to file a return of income in India. The recent prescription for electronic verification of Form 10F might be in the direction of ensuring the filing of income tax returns (in cases other than those specifically exempt) and thus obtaining PAN for availing tax treaty benefits by non-residents.