PAN requirement for non-residents doing business in India: an intricate puzzle

The Finance Act, 2009 had mandated the deductee to furnish PAN to the deductor, irrespective of the residential status, failing which the deductor will have to deduct tax at a higher rate of 20%.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Permanent Account Number (PAN), which has become an integral component for financial dealings for Indian taxpayers, is seen as a cumbersome registration requirement by non-residents doing business in India. Though income tax (I-T) laws in India have exempted non-residents from getting PAN under certain conditions, a recent notification by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBDT) might change that for some non-residents.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Permanent Account Number (PAN), which has become an integral component for financial dealings for Indian taxpayers, is seen as a cumbersome registration requirement by non-residents doing business in India. Though income tax (I-T) laws in India have exempted non-residents from getting PAN under certain conditions, a recent notification by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBDT) might change that for some non-residents.
The Finance Act, 2009 had mandated the deductee to furnish PAN to the deductor, irrespective of the residential status, failing which the deductor will have to deduct tax at a higher rate of 20%. This move caused compliance hardships, especially regarding payments to non-residents that were infrequent and governed by relevant tax treaties. As a result, the provision was amended to provide relaxation from mandatory furnishing of PAN with respect to payments like interest, royalty, fees for technical services (FTS), dividends, or on the transfer of capital assets, subject to furnishing prescribed details such as name, e-mail id, contact number, address, tax residency certificate (TRC) and Tax Information Number (TIN) in the country of residence.
The Finance Act, 2009 had mandated the deductee to furnish PAN to the deductor, irrespective of the residential status, failing which the deductor will have to deduct tax at a higher rate of 20%. This move caused compliance hardships, especially regarding payments to non-residents that were infrequent and governed by relevant tax treaties. As a result, the provision was amended to provide relaxation from mandatory furnishing of PAN with respect to payments like interest, royalty, fees for technical services (FTS), dividends, or on the transfer of capital assets, subject to furnishing prescribed details such as name, e-mail id, contact number, address, tax residency certificate (TRC) and Tax Information Number (TIN) in the country of residence.
Non-residents are exempted from filing returns of income in India where their total income consists only of interest, royalty, FTS or dividend income from India and appropriate taxes are withheld on such income as per provisions of Indian income tax laws. They need not file returns in India in cases where beneficial provisions or tax rates under tax treaties are availed.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IT rules mandate quoting PAN in notified transactions, such as the opening of bank or demat account, acquisition of debentures or bonds, sale or purchase of securities, unlisted shares, mutual fund units, etc., beyond prescribed monetary threshold limits. Non-residents, including foreign companies, also fall within the ambit of these transactions. Accordingly, resident taxpayers must disclose the PAN of parties involved in such transactions in the annual reporting of specified financial transactions (Form 61A), re-emphasising the need to obtain PAN by non-residents who are parties to such transactions.
In cases where PAN is not needed to be quoted, non-residents can transact with Indian parties without the aversion of a higher (20%) withholding tax rate if the aforesaid details (including TIN) and documents (valid Tax Residency Certificate or TRC) are furnished to resident Indian payer. TRC is not merely one of the alternatives to PAN but is a primary key to accessing beneficial provisions and tax rates available under treaties.
Where TRC does not reflect specified information, it is to be supplemented by a physically vetted self-declaration in Form 10F to the deductor providing information such as status, nationality, TIN, etc. CBDT has mandated Form 10F to be furnished and verified electronically.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
All statutory income tax forms and returns are electronically furnished on the IT e-filing portal. The creation of a taxpayer’s profile/account on an e-filing portal requires the taxpayer’s PAN. This could mean that non-residents will have to register on the website get Form 10F, thereby inadvertently getting a PAN in India. By and large, it is seen that non-residents availing of tax treaty benefits fail to file a return of income in India. The recent prescription for electronic verification of Form 10F might be in the direction of ensuring the filing of income tax returns (in cases other than those specifically exempt) and thus obtaining PAN for availing tax treaty benefits by non-residents.
A point worth noting is that even where Form 10F is filed by a non-resident pursuant to obtaining PAN, there could still exist a possibility that treaty benefit is denied on the grounds of other technical reasons, such as not meeting the beneficial ownership provisions under respective articles of income of bilateral tax treaty, leading the income to be taxed under domestic tax provisions.
Therefore, a better approach could be to put the onus of electronically verifying and uploading Form 10F on a resident payer, as the liability to withhold appropriate taxes is on the payer itself. Linking it to Form 15CA/15CB, the natural corollary of Form 10F and then making it a necessary disclosure in TDS return (Form 27Q) could save the non-resident from obtaining PAN unnecessarily. Hopefully, this development is a mere digital shift of compliances for non-residents and not an indication of a rough patch ahead.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sandeep Jhunjhunwala is M&A tax partner at Nangia Andersen LLP. Abhishek Mehta and Merlin Maleques also contributed to this article.