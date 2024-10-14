Opinion
What the rollercoaster ride from pandemic poverty to recovery taught us
Rajesh Shukla 4 min read 14 Oct 2024, 02:00 PM IST
- Covid sank large numbers into poverty but India’s rebound was sharp. The lessons? We should formalize the labour market, expand social-security schemes and improve healthcare access for future resilience.
India has made remarkable progress in reducing income-based extreme poverty over the past several years, but this journey has been anything but straightforward.
