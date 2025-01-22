Opinion
The silent crisis: Pandemic learning losses that could haunt a generation
Anurag Behar 4 min read 22 Jan 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Summary
- School systems in some states had enlightened responses while others were in denial of educational gaps left by covid-disrupted schooling. India can’t afford not to complete the job of learning recovery.
In March 2020, about five years ago, schools were shut because of covid. Thereafter, school operations remained unstable, opening and shutting periodically.
