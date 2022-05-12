Pandemic life and death: WHO’s estimate is it anyway?

The second point to note is that the WHO uses data from 17 states to estimate national ACM for India. However, the source of this data remains shrouded in mystery. The WHO does not disclose which states are part of the sample. An Indian government press release has stated that this data is unverified. The WHO admits that the data may not be regarded as statistics “officially produced by India"; it also admits that besides official statistics, it also uses data provided by “journalists who obtained death registration information through Right To Information requests." From a statistical perspective, this is problematic because, as the WHO admits, different sources process and record mortality data differently. This means that splicing data from different sources can lead to systematic biases in the sample.