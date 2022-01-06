Pandemic preparation: It’s time for us to spotlight public health

According to our health ministry, the total number of covid vaccine doses administered in India has surpassed 1.3 billion. However, a new covid variant is upon us now, and about half of India’s population is yet to be fully immunized. With a surge in covid cases due to the new strain Omicron spreading rapidly and the threat of a third wave, there is renewed interest in booster shots for those already vaccinated. Booster doses are especially needed to safeguard the healthcare and frontline workers who were vaccinated way earlier than the rest. Private hospitals are inundated with requests for booster doses, and demand is increasing in India as a result of reports of these being administered abroad. The vaccine advisory board of the World Health Organization recommends that people with immunodeficiency or those who have been vaccinated with an inactivated vaccine receive a booster. Industry leaders are nudging the government to administer booster shots in view of a third wave, as providing maximum vaccine coverage is one of best ways of future-proofing.