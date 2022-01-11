Papads are telling us an important story about GST complexity

All goods and services should be brought under GST, barring none. That would mean taxing alcohol, oil products and electricity, too, under GST, as well as real estate. Exports should be zero-rated so that the exporter would be re-imbursed all the input taxes on the export as an input tax credit. Low volume producers should be subjected to reverse tax, in which the bigger buyer levies the tax on the purchase, credits it to the government in the buyer’s name and takes input tax credit for it as well. This way, the tax chain would be unbroken, leading to the generation of comprehensive audit trails that can be followed to vastly improve the coverage of taxation and increase collections.